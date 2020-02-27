Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: ASM International (Other OTC: ASMIY) and Hermes International (Other OTC: HESAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on ASM International (ASMIY – Research Report) and Hermes International (HESAF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

ASM International (ASMIY)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Olofsen from Kepler Capital downgraded ASM International to Hold, with a price target of EUR105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.65, close to its 52-week high of $135.75.

Olofsen has an average return of 129.3% when recommending ASM International.

According to TipRanks.com, Olofsen is ranked #804 out of 5934 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for ASM International with a $114.16 average price target.

Hermes International (HESAF)

In a report released yesterday, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Hermes International, with a price target of EUR700.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $723.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 40.2% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Dialog Semiconductor, and Nestlé SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hermes International is a Hold with an average price target of $703.06.

