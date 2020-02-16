February 16, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Arista Networks (ANETResearch Report) and Cognex (CGNXResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks on February 14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 56.6% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Ceragon Networks, and Extreme Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $222.00 average price target, representing a 2.1% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

Cognex (CGNX)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Cognex on February 14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 63.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cognex with a $53.00 average price target, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

