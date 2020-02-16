Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) and Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Arista Networks (ANET – Research Report) and Cognex (CGNX – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks on February 14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 56.6% success rate. Henderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumentum Holdings, Ceragon Networks, and Extreme Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Arista Networks with a $222.00 average price target, representing a 2.1% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $220.00 price target.

Cognex (CGNX)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on Cognex on February 14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 63.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cognex with a $53.00 average price target, representing a 1.0% upside. In a report issued on February 14, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

