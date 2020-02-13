Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), CF Industries (NYSE: CF) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Applied Materials (AMAT – Research Report), CF Industries (CF – Research Report) and Cisco Systems (CSCO – Research Report).

Applied Materials (AMAT)

In a report released today, Timothy Arcuri from UBS maintained a Sell rating on Applied Materials, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.37, close to its 52-week high of $65.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Arcuri is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Arcuri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Instruments, Lam Research, and Kla-Tencor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Applied Materials is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $74.11.

CF Industries (CF)

In a report released today, John Roberts from UBS maintained a Buy rating on CF Industries, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.31, close to its 52-week low of $38.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 62.8% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Venator Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CF Industries with a $48.00 average price target.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.1% success rate. Leopold covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lumentum Holdings, and Juniper Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cisco Systems with a $52.33 average price target, which is a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

