Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Wolverine World Wide (WWW – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Wolverine World Wide on April 7 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.12, close to its 52-week high of $44.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, Shoe Carnival, and Under Armour.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wolverine World Wide is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.14, which is a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.