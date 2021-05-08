May 8, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Wolverine World Wide (WWWResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Wolverine World Wide on April 7 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $44.12, close to its 52-week high of $44.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 67.3% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, Shoe Carnival, and Under Armour.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wolverine World Wide is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.14, which is a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019