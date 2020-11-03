November 3, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Vista Outdoor (VSTOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

In a report issued on September 28, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Outdoor, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.66, close to its 52-week high of $23.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 35.1% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vista Outdoor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, representing a 47.7% upside. In a report issued on September 24, Aegis Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019