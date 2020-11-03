Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Vista Outdoor (VSTO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

In a report issued on September 28, Eric Wold from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Vista Outdoor, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.66, close to its 52-week high of $23.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 35.1% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vista Outdoor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, representing a 47.7% upside. In a report issued on September 24, Aegis Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.