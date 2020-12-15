Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and United Natural Foods (UNFI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

United Natural Foods (UNFI)

MKM Partners analyst William Kirk maintained a Buy rating on United Natural Foods on December 7 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Kirk is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.6% and a 40.9% success rate. Kirk covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Constellation Brands.

United Natural Foods has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.60.

