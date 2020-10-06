Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Unilever NV (Other OTC: UNLVF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Unilever NV (UNLVF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Unilever NV (UNLVF)

In a report issued on April 23, Jeremy Fialko from HSBC maintained a Hold rating on Unilever NV, with a price target of EUR44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.17.

Fialko has an average return of 11.6% when recommending Unilever NV.

According to TipRanks.com, Fialko is ranked #2743 out of 6960 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Unilever NV with a $62.25 average price target, which is a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, DZ BANK AG also downgraded the stock to Hold.

