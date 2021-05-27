May 27, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods, Top News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Tesla (TSLAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Tesla (TSLA)

In a report issued on March 30, Ben Kallo from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Tesla, with a price target of $736.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $619.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 60.2% success rate. Kallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Archer Daniels Midland, Darling Ingredients, and Albemarle.

Tesla has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $645.88, representing a 6.3% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $880.00 price target.

