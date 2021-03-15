Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Sprouts Farmers (NASDAQ: SFM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Sprouts Farmers (SFM – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

In a report issued on March 4, Matthew Fishbein from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Fishbein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 75.0% success rate. Fishbein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Casey’s General, and SpartanNash Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Sprouts Farmers with a $25.93 average price target, representing a 6.5% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

