July 29, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Snap-on (NYSE: SNA)

By Jason Carr

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Snap-on (SNAResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Snap-on (SNA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Hold rating on Snap-on on July 22 and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $220.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BorgWarner, Cummins, and Visteon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Snap-on with a $249.80 average price target.

