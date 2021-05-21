Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Post Holdings (NYSE: POST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Post Holdings (POST – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Post Holdings (POST)

In a report issued on May 11, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Post Holdings, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.97, close to its 52-week high of $117.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 74.2% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Post Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.00, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.