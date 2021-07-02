Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Patrick Industries (PATK – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Patrick Industries (PATK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a Buy rating on Patrick Industries on May 3 and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 66.1% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Patrick Industries with a $104.00 average price target.

