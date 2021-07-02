July 2, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Patrick Industries (NASDAQ: PATK)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Patrick Industries (PATKResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Patrick Industries (PATK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a Buy rating on Patrick Industries on May 3 and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $75.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 66.1% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Patrick Industries with a $104.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019