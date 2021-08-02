August 2, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and OneWater Marine (ONEWResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

OneWater Marine (ONEW)

In a report issued on June 15, Craig Kennison from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on OneWater Marine, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 65.8% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for OneWater Marine with a $57.67 average price target, implying a 24.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

