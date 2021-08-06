Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Mondelez International (MDLZ – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Deutsche Bank analyst Stephen Powers reiterated a Buy rating on Mondelez International on July 28 and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Constellation Brands, and Simply Good Foods.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mondelez International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.38, representing a 13.6% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Jefferies also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $72.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.