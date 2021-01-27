January 27, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ: GIII)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and G-III Apparel Group (GIIIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

In a report issued on March 26, Susan Anderson from B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on G-III Apparel Group, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.23, close to its 52-week high of $30.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 50.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Wolverine World Wide, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on G-III Apparel Group is a Hold with an average price target of $26.00, a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $21.00 price target.

