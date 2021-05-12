May 12, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Clarus (CLARResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Clarus (CLAR)

In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Clarus, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.26, close to its 52-week high of $21.27.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clarus with a $24.20 average price target, implying a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

