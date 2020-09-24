Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

In a report issued on July 14, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bed Bath & Beyond. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 67.6% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Casey’s General, and Leggett & Platt.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bed Bath & Beyond with a $10.08 average price target, implying a -28.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.