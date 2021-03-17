Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and At Home Group (NYSE: HOME)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and At Home Group (HOME – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

At Home Group (HOME)

In a report issued on January 28, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on At Home Group, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.18, close to its 52-week high of $31.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 77.7% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for At Home Group with a $27.25 average price target, a -11.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

