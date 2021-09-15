September 15, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Amazon (AMZNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report issued on September 2, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4000.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3450.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 70.2% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Alphabet Class C, and Alphabet Class A.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4225.13, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report issued on August 23, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4200.00 price target.

