Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Alibaba (BABA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Alibaba (BABA)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Scott Devitt maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba on July 27 and set a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $173.73, close to its 52-week low of $173.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Devitt is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 68.7% success rate. Devitt covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alibaba with a $272.82 average price target, a 55.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $281.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.