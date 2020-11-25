November 25, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: American Eagle (NYSE: AEO), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) and Alimentation Couche Tard (Other OTC: ANCUF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on American Eagle (AEOResearch Report), Dollar Tree (DLTRResearch Report) and Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

American Eagle (AEO)

Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock maintained a Buy rating on American Eagle yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.79.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 61.0% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

American Eagle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.79, which is a -5.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

In a report released today, Bradley Thomas from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Dollar Tree, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $111.35, close to its 52-week high of $112.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Thomas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 66.3% success rate. Thomas covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Dollar General.

Dollar Tree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.42, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $140.00 price target.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity assigned a Buy rating to Alimentation Couche Tard, with a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 59.2% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Tire, Primo Water, and Dollarama.

Alimentation Couche Tard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.14, representing a 21.6% upside. In a report issued on November 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$55.00 price target.

