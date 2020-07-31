July 31, 2020   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) and Snap-on (NYSE: SNA)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amazon (AMZNResearch Report), Electronic Arts (EAResearch Report) and Snap-on (SNAResearch Report).

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $3750.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3051.88.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 77.3% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3441.47 average price target, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3450.00 price target.

Electronic Arts (EA)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Electronic Arts. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.59, close to its 52-week high of $142.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.2% and a 78.3% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Electronic Arts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $142.33, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

Snap-on (SNA)

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn assigned a Buy rating to Snap-on today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $145.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 58.9% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Honeywell International, Generac Holdings, and Acuity Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Snap-on is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.50, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on July 27, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

