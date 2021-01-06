January 6, 2021   Analyst News, Best Performing Analysts, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZNResearch Report) and The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $4000.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3218.51.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 78.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3810.18 average price target.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on The Simply Good Foods Company, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.45, close to its 52-week high of $32.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 68.6% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for The Simply Good Foods Company with a $28.75 average price target, a -2.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 24, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

