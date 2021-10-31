October 31, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ: PPC)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Amazon (AMZNResearch Report) and Pilgrim’s Pride (PPCResearch Report).

Amazon (AMZN)

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintained a Buy rating on Amazon on October 29 and set a price target of $4100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3372.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Salmon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Integral Ad Science, Alphabet Class A, and Criteo SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4058.67, implying a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4700.00 price target.

Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

BMO Capital analyst Kenneth Zaslow maintained a Hold rating on Pilgrim’s Pride on October 29 and set a price target of $26.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.16, close to its 52-week high of $29.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 73.2% success rate. Zaslow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanderson Farms, Tyson Foods, and Kraft Heinz.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pilgrim’s Pride is a Hold with an average price target of $26.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

