Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ: PPC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Amazon (AMZN – Research Report) and Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC – Research Report).

Amazon (AMZN)

BMO Capital analyst Daniel Salmon maintained a Buy rating on Amazon on October 29 and set a price target of $4100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3372.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Salmon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Integral Ad Science, Alphabet Class A, and Criteo SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4058.67, implying a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4700.00 price target.

Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC)

BMO Capital analyst Kenneth Zaslow maintained a Hold rating on Pilgrim’s Pride on October 29 and set a price target of $26.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.16, close to its 52-week high of $29.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 73.2% success rate. Zaslow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sanderson Farms, Tyson Foods, and Kraft Heinz.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pilgrim’s Pride is a Hold with an average price target of $26.50.

