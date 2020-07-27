Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ: COLM)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Amazon (AMZN – Research Report) and Columbia Sportswear (COLM – Research Report).

Amazon (AMZN)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $3500.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3008.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 56.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Glu Mobile, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3171.41, representing an 8.2% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3450.00 price target.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Columbia Sportswear today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $80.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 55.8% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Deckers Outdoor, and Shoe Carnival.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Sportswear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.00.

