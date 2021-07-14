Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Altria Group (NYSE: MO), L Brands (NYSE: LB) and Diageo (Other OTC: DGEAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Altria Group (MO – Research Report), L Brands (LB – Research Report) and Diageo (DGEAF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Altria Group (MO)

In a report issued on July 9, Stephen Powers from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Altria Group, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Powers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 66.2% success rate. Powers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Mondelez International.

Altria Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.57, representing a 15.0% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

L Brands (LB)

In a report released yesterday, Gabriella Carbone from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on L Brands, with a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.12, close to its 52-week high of $77.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Carbone is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 76.2% success rate. Carbone covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Outfitters, Designer Brands, and American Eagle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for L Brands with a $79.43 average price target, which is a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 12, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Diageo (DGEAF)

In a report released yesterday, Mitch Collett from Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating on Diageo, with a price target of p4300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.42, close to its 52-week high of $50.61.

Collett has an average return of 12.4% when recommending Diageo.

According to TipRanks.com, Collett is ranked #3329 out of 7592 analysts.

Diageo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.41, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a £37.00 price target.

