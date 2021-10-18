October 18, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: aka Brands Holding Corp (NYSE: AKA) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on aka Brands Holding Corp (AKAResearch Report) and Procter & Gamble (PGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

aka Brands Holding Corp (AKA)

Jefferies analyst Randal Konik maintained a Buy rating on aka Brands Holding Corp today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Konik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 61.8% success rate. Konik covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Brilliant Earth Group, and Callaway Golf.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for aka Brands Holding Corp with a $13.29 average price target, representing a 58.8% upside. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

In a report released today, Kevin Grundy from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, with a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $144.42, close to its 52-week high of $147.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Grundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 61.1% success rate. Grundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Brands, Colgate-Palmolive, and Keurig Dr Pepper.

Procter & Gamble has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.80, a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Bank of America Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

