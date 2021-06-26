June 26, 2021   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Adidas (Other OTC: ADDYY) and Trigano SA (Other OTC: TGNOF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adidas (ADDYYResearch Report) and Trigano SA (TGNOFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Adidas (ADDYY)

In a report issued on June 25, Jurgen Kolb from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Adidas, with a price target of EUR317.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $185.02, close to its 52-week high of $186.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolb is ranked #1247 out of 7564 analysts.

Adidas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $378.37.

Trigano SA (TGNOF)

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA on June 25 and set a price target of EUR190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 53.2% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trigano SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $233.95.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

