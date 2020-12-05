Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Adidas (Other OTC: ADDYY) and Nestlé SA (Other OTC: NSRGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adidas (ADDYY – Research Report) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Adidas (ADDYY)

In a report issued on December 4, Jurgen Kolb from Kepler Capital upgraded Adidas to Buy, with a price target of EUR301.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $167.36, close to its 52-week high of $181.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kolb is ranked #1557 out of 7134 analysts.

Adidas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $339.85.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA on December 3 and set a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $111.15.

Nordby has an average return of 3.3% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3228 out of 7134 analysts.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $132.56, implying a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 25, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF123.00 price target.

