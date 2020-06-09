Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) and REV Group (NYSE: REVG)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI – Research Report), Lululemon Athletica (LULU – Research Report) and REV Group (REVG – Research Report).

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Facebook, and Alphabet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $78.04, implying a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Ascendiant also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica today and set a price target of $296.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $315.30, close to its 52-week high of $324.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 64.0% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Acushnet Holdings, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lululemon Athletica with a $261.64 average price target, a -18.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Wells Fargo also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $275.00 price target.

REV Group (REVG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Courtney Yakavonis maintained a Sell rating on REV Group today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Yakavonis is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 31.6% success rate. Yakavonis covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Allison Transmission Holdings, and Timken Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for REV Group with a $6.20 average price target, a -22.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $6.00 price target.

