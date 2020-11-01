Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD) and Kellogg (NYSE: K)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI – Research Report), Church & Dwight (CHD – Research Report) and Kellogg (K – Research Report).

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

Barclays analyst Mario Lu maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard on October 30 and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Lu is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 53.8% success rate. Lu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Unity Software, Corsair Gaming, and Zynga.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Activision Blizzard with a $98.24 average price target, a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Church & Dwight (CHD)

In a report issued on October 30, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Church & Dwight, with a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 47.1% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Coca-Cola European Partners, and Edgewell Personal Care.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Church & Dwight is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $97.60.

Kellogg (K)

In a report issued on October 30, Andrew Lazar from Barclays maintained a Sell rating on Kellogg, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 61.7% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Kellogg has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $71.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.