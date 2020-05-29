May 29, 2020   Analyst News, Consumer Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Abercrombie Fitch (NYSE: ANF) and Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Abercrombie Fitch (ANFResearch Report) and Celsius Holdings (CELHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Abercrombie Fitch (ANF)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Abercrombie Fitch, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.7% and a 34.3% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Abercrombie Fitch is a Hold with an average price target of $14.00, a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Jeff Van Sinderen reiterated a Buy rating on Celsius Holdings today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 48.8% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Tilly’s, and Zumiez.

Celsius Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.31, implying a 26.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

