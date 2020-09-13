September 13, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Xylem (NYSE: XYL) and TC Energy (NYSE: TRP)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Xylem (XYLResearch Report) and TC Energy (TRPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Xylem (XYL)

RBC Capital analyst Deane Dray maintained a Buy rating on Xylem on September 10 and set a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $84.55, close to its 52-week high of $89.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 53.9% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Xylem with a $79.43 average price target.

TC Energy (TRP)

RBC Capital analyst Robert Kwan maintained a Buy rating on TC Energy on September 11 and set a price target of C$81.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 71.1% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, AltaGas, and Fortis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TC Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.28, which is a 21.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 1, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$73.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

