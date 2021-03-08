Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) and ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Workhorse Group (WKHS – Research Report) and ACM Research (ACMR – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Workhorse Group (WKHS)

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Hold rating on Workhorse Group on January 4. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.2% and a 47.3% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Manitowoc Company, and Federal Signal.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Workhorse Group with a $22.00 average price target, which is a 52.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Roth Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ACM Research (ACMR)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Hold rating on ACM Research on February 28. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 69.0% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACM Research is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $132.83, a 49.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.