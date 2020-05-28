Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Wacker Chemie AG (Other OTC: WKCMF) and LANXESS (Other OTC: LNXSF)

Analysts are pulling back from the Conglomerates sector as 2 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF – Research Report) and LANXESS (LNXSF – Research Report).

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

Kepler Capital analyst Martin Jungfleisch downgraded Wacker Chemie AG to Sell today and set a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.05.

Jungfleisch has an average return of 20.4% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungfleisch is ranked #2427 out of 6650 analysts.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.43.

LANXESS (LNXSF)

Kepler Capital analyst Martin Roediger downgraded LANXESS to Sell today and set a price target of EUR45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.45.

Roediger has an average return of 35.0% when recommending LANXESS.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is ranked #4914 out of 6650 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LANXESS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.86.

