November 13, 2021

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Vitesco Technologies Group AG (Other OTC: VTSCF) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE: NGS)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSCFResearch Report) and Natural Gas Services Group (NGSResearch Report).

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan reiterated a Buy rating on Natural Gas Services Group yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 48.5% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceco Environmental, Seanergy Maritime, and Globus Maritime.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Natural Gas Services Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

, , ,
