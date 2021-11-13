Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Vitesco Technologies Group AG (Other OTC: VTSCF) and Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE: NGS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Vitesco Technologies Group AG (VTSCF – Research Report) and Natural Gas Services Group (NGS – Research Report).

Natural Gas Services Group (NGS)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan reiterated a Buy rating on Natural Gas Services Group yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 48.5% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceco Environmental, Seanergy Maritime, and Globus Maritime.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Natural Gas Services Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

