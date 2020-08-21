August 21, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Tutor Perini (NYSE: TPC), Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE: HMLP) and Stantec (NYSE: STN)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Tutor Perini (TPCResearch Report), Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLPResearch Report) and Stantec (STNResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Tutor Perini (TPC)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Tutor Perini, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 54.9% success rate. Rygiel covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Builders Firstsource, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Tutor Perini with a $16.50 average price target.

Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Hoegh LNG Partners yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.9% and a 41.3% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hoegh LNG Partners with a $13.00 average price target.

Stantec (STN)

In a report released yesterday, Yuri Lynk from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Stantec, with a price target of C$49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.85, close to its 52-week high of $33.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 53.2% success rate. Lynk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hardwoods Distribution, Badger Daylighting, and SNC-Lavalin Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stantec is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $35.85, representing a 13.8% upside. In a report issued on August 6, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$47.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

