Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on SkyWater Technology (SKYT – Research Report), Enbridge (ENB – Research Report) and Rockwell Automation (ROK – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

SkyWater Technology (SKYT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Krish Sankar initiated coverage with a Buy rating on SkyWater Technology on May 17 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Sankar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Sankar covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultra Clean Holdings, Ichor Holdings, and Lam Research.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SkyWater Technology with a $26.00 average price target, a -9.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 16, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Enbridge (ENB)

Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish maintained a Buy rating on Enbridge on June 24 and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.39, close to its 52-week high of $41.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 60.7% success rate. Satish covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, Ballard Power Systems, and Magellan Midstream.

Enbridge has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.67, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$54.00 price target.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

In a report issued on June 25, Richard Eastman from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Rockwell Automation, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $285.30, close to its 52-week high of $289.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.2% and a 80.3% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Roper Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Rockwell Automation with a $268.00 average price target, representing a -6.9% downside. In a report issued on June 28, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $308.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.