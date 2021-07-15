July 15, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (Other OTC: GCTAF) and Siemens Energy (Other OTC: SMEGF)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAFResearch Report) and Siemens Energy (SMEGFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Ajay Patel maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. today and set a price target of EUR38.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #3197 out of 7590 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $38.09 average price target, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

In a report released yesterday, Supriya Subramanian from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy, with a price target of EUR36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Subramanian is ranked #1854 out of 7590 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.24, implying a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR34.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019