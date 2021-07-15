Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (Other OTC: GCTAF) and Siemens Energy (Other OTC: SMEGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF – Research Report) and Siemens Energy (SMEGF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Ajay Patel maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. today and set a price target of EUR38.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #3197 out of 7590 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. with a $38.09 average price target, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR33.00 price target.

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

In a report released yesterday, Supriya Subramanian from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy, with a price target of EUR36.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Subramanian is ranked #1854 out of 7590 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.24, implying a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR34.00 price target.

