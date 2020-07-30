Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (Other OTC: GCTAF) and Linde (NYSE: LIN)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF – Research Report) and Linde (LIN – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

In a report released today, Ajay Patel from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., with a price target of EUR16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.16, close to its 52-week high of $23.02.

Patel has an average return of 1.4% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #2523 out of 6831 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.62, a -12.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR16.00 price target.

Linde (LIN)

Bernstein analyst Jonas Oxgaard maintained a Hold rating on Linde today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $240.80, close to its 52-week high of $248.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Oxgaard is ranked #3068 out of 6831 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $239.31.

