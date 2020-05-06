Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (Other OTC: GCTAF) and Green Thumb Industries (Other OTC: GTBIF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF – Research Report) and Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF – Research Report).

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

In a report released today, Akash Gupta from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., with a price target of EUR12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.75.

Gupta has an average return of 4.3% when recommending Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A..

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked #1150 out of 6520 analysts.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Green Thumb Industries (GTBIF)

Needham analyst Matt McGinley assigned a Buy rating to Green Thumb Industries today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, McGinley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 47.1% success rate. McGinley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Curaleaf Holdings, Trulieve Cannabis, and Aurora Cannabis.

Green Thumb Industries has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.02.

