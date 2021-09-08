Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Siemens Energy (Other OTC: SMEGF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (Other OTC: GCTAF)By Carrie Williams
Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Siemens Energy (SMEGF – Research Report) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.
Siemens Energy (SMEGF)
In a report released yesterday, Andreas Willi from J.P. Morgan downgraded Siemens Energy to Hold, with a price target of EUR29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.35.
According to TipRanks.com, Willi is ranked #2538 out of 7641 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.29.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. received a Hold rating and a EUR26.00 price target from J.P. Morgan analyst Akash Gupta yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.71.
According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked #7534 out of 7641 analysts.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.72, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR23.50 price target.
