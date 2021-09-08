September 8, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Siemens Energy (Other OTC: SMEGF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (Other OTC: GCTAF)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Siemens Energy (SMEGFResearch Report) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAFResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

In a report released yesterday, Andreas Willi from J.P. Morgan downgraded Siemens Energy to Hold, with a price target of EUR29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is ranked #2538 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.29.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. received a Hold rating and a EUR26.00 price target from J.P. Morgan analyst Akash Gupta yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked #7534 out of 7641 analysts.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.72, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR23.50 price target.

