Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Siemens Energy (Other OTC: SMEGF) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (Other OTC: GCTAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Siemens Energy (SMEGF – Research Report) and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

In a report released yesterday, Andreas Willi from J.P. Morgan downgraded Siemens Energy to Hold, with a price target of EUR29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is ranked #2538 out of 7641 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.29.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. received a Hold rating and a EUR26.00 price target from J.P. Morgan analyst Akash Gupta yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $30.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked #7534 out of 7641 analysts.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $31.72, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR23.50 price target.

