Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Siemens AG (Other OTC: SIEGY) and Deutsche Post (Other OTC: DPSGY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Siemens AG (SIEGY – Research Report) and Deutsche Post (DPSGY – Research Report).

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG on May 7 and set a price target of EUR145.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.77, close to its 52-week high of $87.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 65.6% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $176.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

In a report issued on May 7, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Post, with a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.48, close to its 52-week high of $62.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 86.7% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

Deutsche Post has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.63.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.