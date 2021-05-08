May 8, 2021   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Siemens AG (Other OTC: SIEGY) and Deutsche Post (Other OTC: DPSGY)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Siemens AG (SIEGYResearch Report) and Deutsche Post (DPSGYResearch Report).

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG on May 7 and set a price target of EUR145.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $87.77, close to its 52-week high of $87.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 65.6% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $176.38.

Deutsche Post (DPSGY)

In a report issued on May 7, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Post, with a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.48, close to its 52-week high of $62.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 86.7% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

Deutsche Post has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $61.63.

