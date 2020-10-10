Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Siemens AG (Other OTC: SIEGY) and BW Offshore (Other OTC: BGSWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Siemens AG (SIEGY – Research Report) and BW Offshore (BGSWF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Kepler Capital analyst William Mackie maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG on October 8 and set a price target of EUR125.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.00, close to its 52-week high of $72.12.

Mackie has an average return of 4.2% when recommending Siemens AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is ranked #2600 out of 7010 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens AG is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $152.63.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

Kepler Capital analyst Magnus Olsvik maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore on October 9 and set a price target of NOK60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.9% and a 34.3% success rate. Olsvik covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BW Offshore with a $6.78 average price target.

