Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR), Cummins (NYSE: CMI) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Schneider National (SNDR – Research Report), Cummins (CMI – Research Report) and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM – Research Report).

Schneider National (SNDR)

In a report issued on July 30, Jason Seidl from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Schneider National, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 78.2% success rate. Seidl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian National Railway, Covenant Logistics Group, and Expeditors International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Schneider National with a $26.63 average price target, implying a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Evercore ISI also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cummins (CMI)

In a report issued on August 3, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Cummins, with a price target of $284.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $236.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 60.6% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Trinity Industries, and Freightcar America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cummins is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $278.67, which is a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $307.00 price target.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

In a report issued on August 20, Alexia Dogani from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.51, close to its 52-week high of $52.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Dogani is ranked #6355 out of 7636 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services with a $64.67 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.