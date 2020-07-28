Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE: WAB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Rockwell Automation (ROK – Research Report) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB – Research Report).

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Sell rating on Rockwell Automation today and set a price target of $173.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $229.00, close to its 52-week high of $230.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 62.3% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and AO Smith.

Rockwell Automation has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $206.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

In a report released today, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.8% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Freightcar America, Trinity Industries, and Greenbrier.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.50.

