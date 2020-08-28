Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) and HD Supply Holdings (NASDAQ: HDS)

Companies in the Conglomerates sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Rattler Midstream (RTLR – Research Report) and HD Supply Holdings (HDS – Research Report).

Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

In a report issued on August 25, T J Schultz from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Rattler Midstream, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 58.4% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rattler Midstream is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.60.

HD Supply Holdings (HDS)

In a report issued on August 25, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on HD Supply Holdings, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.40, close to its 52-week high of $43.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 55.2% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

HD Supply Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.83, a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

