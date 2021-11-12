Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) and Yeti Holdings (NYSE: YETI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pool (POOL – Research Report) and Yeti Holdings (YETI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Pool (POOL)

In a report issued on October 19, David Manthey from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Pool, with a price target of $490.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $553.92, close to its 52-week high of $554.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 76.7% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Builders Firstsource.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pool with a $553.40 average price target, a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $557.00 price target.

Yeti Holdings (YETI)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Benedict reiterated a Buy rating on Yeti Holdings on November 1 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 82.7% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Williams-Sonoma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Yeti Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $110.57, which is an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

