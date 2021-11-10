Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: Performance Shipping (NASDAQ: PSHG), Continental Aktiengesellschaft (Other OTC: CTTAF) and Siemens Energy (Other OTC: SMEGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Conglomerates sector with new ratings on Performance Shipping (PSHG – Research Report), Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF – Research Report) and Siemens Energy (SMEGF – Research Report).

Performance Shipping (PSHG)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Magnus Fyhr maintained a Buy rating on Performance Shipping today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.6% and a 40.8% success rate. Fyhr covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nordic American Tanker, International Seaways, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Performance Shipping is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

In a report released today, George Galliers from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft, with a price target of EUR113.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $120.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Galliers is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 64.2% success rate. Galliers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.94, which is a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR92.00 price target.

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

In a report released today, Ajay Patel from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy, with a price target of EUR34.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #3537 out of 7729 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.05, which is a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR35.00 price target.

