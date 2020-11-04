Analysts Offer Insights on Conglomerates Companies: PBF Logistics (NYSE: PBFX) and Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on PBF Logistics (PBFX – Research Report) and Expeditors International (EXPD – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

PBF Logistics (PBFX)

In a report released yesterday, Praneeth Satish from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on PBF Logistics. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Satish is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 52.2% success rate. Satish covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delek Logistics, Inter Pipeline, and Gibson Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PBF Logistics with a $14.17 average price target, a 91.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Expeditors International (EXPD)

In a report released yesterday, Allison Poliniak from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Expeditors International. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Poliniak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Poliniak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Old Dominion Freight, and Kansas City Southern.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Expeditors International is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $82.50, a -7.5% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

